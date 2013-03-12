Google Glass “Won” SXSW. Who Cares?

Every year, thousands of pundits, investors, tech celebs, and startup hopefuls descend on Austin to find the answer to one question: What company is going to “win” SXSW? Years ago, Twitter made a huge splash at the conference–and we got a taste of what the future of communication could feel like roaming the streets south of the Texas Capitol. Then the next year, Foursquare blew up. Then came GroupMe , the group messaging service. And Highlight was arguably the breakout service of 2012.

So what about 2013? After spending the last few days searching through most every conference hall, after-party, and crowded barbecue, I’ve found the answer to be, well, who cares? We’ve been so conditioned to demand an answer to that question–especially the insatiable tech press–that we’ve almost forgotten what the point of asking the question was in the first place. It’s not about who “wins” a tech conference in Austin; it’s about what technologies will truly disrupt the way we live (hopefully for the better). And after so many years of perennially expecting the next big thing in Austin, perhaps the time has finally come when the concept of winning SXSW is no longer necessary or even possible.

“I don’t know–the whole ‘winner of SXSW’ thing is really weird this year,” says GroupMe cofounder Jared Hecht. “You know what I think is really cool this year? More people are here to listen to Elon Musk talk about sending ships into space, and I think that’s just awesome and fundamentally different than coming here to hear about the next big social media app.”

There are some technologies climbing into the zeitgeist at SXSW, of course. This year has been full of interesting hardware, including MakerBot’s Digitizer for scanning 3-D objects. But if I did have to pick one winner, I’d say it’s Google Glass.

David Karp, CEO of Tumblr

On Monday, the company showed off app integration with Path, Evernote, The New York Times, and Gmail. You can’t walk but a few blocks without seeing some nerd sporting the search giant’s futuristic eyewear. There they were walking by Stubb’s BBQ hiding beneath a hoodie; there they were again at the Fast Company grill, worn by a woman munching on a sandwich. David Karp showed up to the Tumblr party wearing them, and on Sunday night I saw a guy wearing the frames on the dance floor at Foursquare’s party. They’ve come up in every conversation and during nearly every panel discussion.

The Glass platform is certainly cause for excitement and curiosity at SXSW, but there’s an argument to be made that the excitement has less to do with Glass specifically and more to do with all the intrigue around wearable computing in general. For example, I’ve never seen so many Nike FuelBands in one place before–and I’ve spent a decent amount of time on Nike’s campus. And nearly every mention of Glass during a panel was tied to some follow-up about what Apple may or may not be doing with its supposed iWatch.

“The winner is usually the startup that just dominates the conversation, and a lot of the apps dominate the conversation because people are using them,” says Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley. “It’s interesting that hardware could end up being the winner just because it dominates what people are excited about. It’s [about] mindshare. A lot of startups come down and they want to launch here because they want to win the mindshare of a lot of the folks.”