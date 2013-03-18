How The Most Successful Brands Take A Peek Into The Future

The quote above is from Alan Kay, the pioneering computer scientist who is credited with developing the graphical user interface and object-oriented programming. And after talking to a number of firms whose reason for existence revolves around helping companies understand the future, I’ve found they agree the best way to win the future is not to try and predict it. Instead, a firm’s goal should be to understand the mix of long-term macro trends and today’s hot “waves” and then develop products, services, and communications that will succeed in and form that future.

A great example of a company understanding a trend and then taking advantage of it is MasterCard and their iconic “Priceless” campaign. Using insights from a futures company that said consumers were moving from focusing on “material success” to wanting “intangible success,” MasterCard’s agency, McCann Erickson, realized the credit card firm could no longer just be in the business of helping people buy “stuff.” So what to do? The answer was “sell the intangibles versus the material.” This meant telling people that it wasn’t the product or service they were buying that was really important. Instead, what was critical was the meaning behind the purchase and the experience it provided that were “priceless.” The campaign started back in 1997 and is still going strong today, a testament to the power of identifying and then riding a long-term trend.

Taking Advantage of the Future

“But things are changing too fast today to predict the future!” you say. True. All the companies I spoke to said that if a person or firm comes to you saying they can predict the future you should turn and run as fast as you can. The 2008 financial meltdown and the Arab Spring are proof that is false. However, there are ways to take advantage of trends that are happening. Here’s how:

1. Do Real-Time Marketing

Oreo performed real-time marketing by taking advantage of the Super Bowl blackout and tweeting “Power out? No problem. You can still dunk in the dark.” Within the hour the tweet had been RT’d over 10,000 times. Oreo was successful at executing their marketing virtually instantaneously because its social media trackers, agency creatives, and marketing execs were all co-located. Together they could see the opportunity, recognize it, create the communications, approve it, and execute it–all in real time. As Twitter and other social media become more important for finding and tracking events happening now, marketers who can find the opportunities and execute in real time will win the day.

Terry Young, CEO and founder of sparks & honey, has created a new model that facilitates real-time marketing. It does this by melding longer term trend-tracking with a data-driven newsroom. For example, sparks & honey holds daily “culture briefing” sessions in which Terry’s team reviews and discusses a proprietary brief they’ve curated. The “daily spark” sheet contains snippets about what’s happening around the world that day; news articles, insightful videos, trending topics on Twitter and BuzzFeed, and other hot political or notable “sparks.” Observing one of these team sessions via Skype, I found it an eclectic and engaging conversation about the latest trends and topics that spawned new ideas, insights, and ways for their clients to think about the zeitgeist.

Young, whose experience includes digital agency startups in the U.S. and a stint as a volunteer working in micro-credit financing in Kazakhstan, says these conversations give a company the ability to do what he calls “wave branding.” That is, catching small waves as they appear and riding them to success as they get bigger. It involves connecting the right opportunities to the right brand messages at the right time… real-time. For example, sparks & honey worked with a major cosmetics brand to its increase social media engagement 100% by tapping into news events coming out of the Olympics, the selection of pregnant Marissa Mayer as Yahoo’s new CEO, and broader cultural conversations around what it means for women to “have it all.”



2. Get the Jump On Newly Emerging Business Models

One way to get ahead of the competition is to see what companies outside your industry are doing, understand how that model may apply in your industry, and then be the first to apply it to your marketplace. A firm that helps companies do this is trendwatching.com.