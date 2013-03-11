Animal Testing Banned In All Cosmetics Sold In The European Union

Animal rights activists rejoice: A total ban on animal testing by cosmetic companies is now in effect in the European Union. The ban requires that all new cosmetics and their ingredients sold in the EU do not use animal testing, even if it’s done elsewhere.

European Union countries have banned animal testing since 2009, the BBC points out, but many companies farmed out their animal testing to countries where it is legal. Opponents of the ban say it will make EU companies less competitive in the global market, while proponents that include big names like Paul McCartney are celebrating a move they say is a long time coming.

As CBS News pointed out, customers are unlikely to immediately notice any changes: After all, products currently on shelves are not subject to the ban.

Another great stride for the ban on animal testing!!EU Cosmetics Directive is going into effect today.leapingbunny.org/eu2013/index.h… — Amy Smart (@AmySmart26) March 11, 2013

Thrilled to hear about the EU ban on Animal Testing for cosmetics.The world became a better place today x — Jeff Kristian (@jeffkristian) March 11, 2013

Animal Testing: Something to celebrate plus something to fight for. Find out more info bit.ly/ZeR5J7 — Lush Cosmetics Ltd (@LushLtd) March 11, 2013

