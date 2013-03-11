Superhero Factory Marvel Tries On A New Digital Utility Belt

Comic book geeks: Marvel loves you. But it wants to expand its social circle. Don’t worry. Whether it’s debuting Wolverine’s Japanese adventures or adding adaptive sound to your reading experience, the company will always hold you diehards dear. But at this year’s SXSW Interactive festival, Marvel unveiled five digital initiatives to woo non-fans, too.

Axel Alonso, editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, and Peter Phillips, SVP/GM of Marvel Digital Media, say digital formats are the way to engage new and current readers. And Marvel’s own creators are pretty geeked out about the new platforms, too.

In addition to offering original video content, new weekly comics, and adaptive audio for digital comics, Marvel is releasing 700+ Marvel #1 issues free for download through the Marvel Comics app and Webstore through Tuesday. And as another draw for new readers, it’s unveiling Marvel Unlimited, a revamped version of Marvel Digital Comics Unlimited, its library of digital content for mobile devices.





There’s always debate about what makes a true comic fan and how they consume comics, but in an era where audiences expect more (i.e., waiting through credits at the end of a Marvel film for a teaser scene from an upcoming feature or dissecting the creation of a print comic book page), Marvel is not only responding to fans’ demands. They’re discovering uncharted territory.

The comic book industry relies heavily on its core fan base–sales reached $475 million last year in North America for Diamond Comic Distributors, the world’s largest English-language comic book distributor, according to The Comics Chronicles. But Alonso says, “We see digital and print as being complementary experiences.” It’s the same struggle all sorts of publishing businesses are going through, especially as content is on-demand, graphically enhanced, or streaming over the Internet.

Take Marvel’s recent augmented reality (AR) app, launched at last year’s SXSW festival. That year, the industry was buzzing about the potential digital created for graphic storytelling. In the past year, Marvel launched 600 AR treatments to complement print titles from behind-the-scenes looks at creating a comic page to scientific analysis of how a character like Wolverine would fall from an aircraft.

“AR was so successful that it’s now become part of the fabric of our comics,” Phillips says. “There’s now a [AR] logo on almost every cover. Everything is sort of a trial for us out of Marvel Labs.”