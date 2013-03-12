Why Everyone–Not Just Women–Needs To Lean In

“Excuses and justifications won’t get women anywhere,” writes Ann-Marie Slaughter in her review of Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In . Slaughter, who broke open the work-life discussion last year , continues her distillation: “Instead, believe in yourself, give it your all, ‘lean in’ and ‘don’t leave before you leave’–which is to say, don’t doubt your ability to combine work and family and thus edge yourself out of plum assignments before you even have a baby.”

Slaughter’s critique is a part of a roar of conversations occurring around the Facebook COO’s new leadership tome, as the The Wall Street Journal reports, there’s a “a bull market for think pieces about Sheryl Sandberg.” While there’s a lot to discuss from the book, as Susan Adams at Forbes notes, the most controversial point of the book is also its thesis: Women limit their advancement because they don’t have the self-confidence that men do.

But this is not a problem specific to women.

“By fighting these fears,” Sandberg says, “women can pursue professional success and personal fulfillment.”

Setting aside the tussles, let’s start from the primary text. In a lengthy Cosmo excerpt, Sandberg recounts her first day of work for “a small company called Facebook.” While she had every reason to feel confident, between her successes at Google and the Department of Treasury and the alignment between her and the company’s mission, she still felt pangs of failure–usual for the first day on the job.

Reflecting back on the experience, she says that it would of been helpful if she’d seen one of Facebook’s famous in-office silkscreened signs–one asking, “What would you do if you weren’t afraid?”