How Big Data Makes Sloppy Marketing Look Even Dumber

Nordstrom seems to think I’m a woman. I’m not sure where they got that idea. When I walk into the store, no one appears confused. But the last dozen emails I received from them are promoting stuff like the “Adrianna Papell Wear-Anywhere Dress” and “Must-have Shoes, Bags & Jewelry.”

Sure, I’ll check out the 50% pumps and sandals clearance. Do you carry them in men’s size 10?

I know this service-oriented retailer knows my not especially female-sounding name, they know my neck size, they know I bought a men’s suit in the last year. They probably know what I ate for breakfast. So what’s their excuse for sending me untargeted emails like it’s 1999?

In other disconcerting news, my preferred airline apparently doesn’t know, or care, where I live. Last year, I flew over 50,000 miles on United. Every flight originated from and returned to Seattle. My address is in their reservation system and their billing system. I use a United Airlines credit card.

But when United sends me monthly email offers for hot deals to all kinds of fun and exotic destinations, not a single flight departs from within 1,000 miles of dear old Rain Town. Ever. As a result, the message of the email is “we know you can’t take advantage of any of these great deals, but look what we’re offering to customers who live in cities we actually care about!”

Gee, thanks. I get that email is cheap and spray-and-pray sometimes works, but why bother with email marketing at all if this is the best you can do?

Compare this to Newegg, the online electronics megastore. Newegg knows I’ve been shopping for a new Wi-Fi router. I’ve searched for it on their site, I’ve clicked through product lists, I’ve even put one on my wish list. Based on my shopping history, they know I’m a relatively knowledgeable buyer and they probably know that the first thing I read on every product page is the customer reviews.