SoundCloud Gets Visual With Pro Partners Snoop Lion, Red Bull, Blue Bottle Coffee, And Others

To really appreciate SoundCloud ‘s vision for the future of listening, you have to see it.

The streaming service for music and sound–the one with the waveform and interactive comments you’ve seen embedded everywhere–launches its overhauled Pro Partner program today and drops the price for its premium offerings, which are simplified to two tiers instead of five (Pro is $37.86 a year; Pro Unlimited is $129.24 a year). Pro users even get higher upload limits and better analytics. More importantly, SoundCloud has tweaked its algorithm to accommodate Promoted Profiles–brands–in its “Who To Follow” recommendation engine. It opens up a whole new potential line of revenue in exchange for a spiffy ad experience it calls “Moving Sound” (more on that in a second). Pro Partners at launch include Snoop Lion, Red Bull Sound Select, Chris Hardwick’s Nerdist, The Recording Academy producers of The Grammys, musician The-Dream, Kevin Smith’s SModcast, The Guardian, Blue Mic, KQED, and Blue Bottle Coffee.

The SoundCloud pages for those partners are where you’ll find the most striking makeover–and the real innovation. SoundCloud’s signature waveform is now embedded in a giant image that spans the width of the page.





Comments left by users pop up as the song scrolls along, much like before, but now the image behind the wave changes like a slideshow.





“It’s really kind of a feeling-based format,” SoundCloud founder and CEO Alex Ljung tells Fast Company. “It’s very simple but powerful.”

Sound has a unique power to trigger emotions. Coupled with the right images, shown at the right moments during a track, the new visual tool has the potential to greatly bolster engagement, takeaway, social shares, and for Pro Parters that get creative–revenue. The first batch of partners are required to upload content as part of their agreement with SoundCloud. “We didn’t want to have too many [brands] in the beginning,” Ljung says. “I think we’ll be quite selective with what they want to do with it to make sure it seems cool.” The idea is that there will be quality content that users want to promote organically. But the shares get a kick-start with the promoted user feature–pricing varies from brand to brand and SoundCloud is still working out rates.

Take a look at what Red Bull Sound Select did here. A song from one of its artist partners plays interspersed with text. This is what SoundCloud was teasing with its sonic banner ad a few weeks back. You can also pretty easily envision Hollywood studios using this to promote films. As it works now, you get a first glimpse of production stills, then nothing until a trailer. Those stills could be accompanied by sound from a scene in the film or a director’s commentary.