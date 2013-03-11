YouTube Cofounder Chad Hurley Reveals New Video Content Project At SXSW

Chad Hurley, one of the cofounders of YouTube, before it was sold to Google for $1.65 billion, was among the throngs at SXSW this weekend, where he talked about his new project. And–get this–it has to do with video content!

Although Hurley didn’t reveal much about his new baby–although he did say that, had SXSW taken place a month later, he would have used the Austin festival for its launch–he did say this: “It is primarily video-based and gives flexibility for people to work together and create content.”

Last year, Hurley and his YouTube partner Steve Chan got Series A funding for their AVOS Systems, which is backed by Google and will probably be the parent company of the new venture. AVOS also owns Delicious, which it bought from Yahoo in 2011.

[Image by Flickr user Scobleizer]