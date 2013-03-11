At SXSW Danny Boyle Talks About Tech’s Disruption Of Movie-Making

Danny Boyle, the Oscar-winning Brit whose last triumph was building Industrial Revolution-era chimneys inside a 21st-century sports stadium , popped up at SXSW this weekend. Enjoying a chinwag with Mashable, he talked up the use of technology in movies. Some of the high points:

His pride that 28 Days Later, shot with domestic cameras, was the first movie to be credited with digital format. It’s sad that “mysterious” celluloid is a thing of the past, but there are no labs left to process the film.

Society is changing with the fact that everyone has cameras. “Look at the footage of that meteor in Russia. There’s a flash in the sky and suddenly you can see it on the news seconds later. That’s got to be a good thing.”

Boyle also talked about the continuing democratization of filmmaking, with auteurs being able to distribute their work in the way that they want. Although Boyle did say that he couldn’t really speak for the concept as it “belongs to a different generation.” “Maybe I’ll be a bit-part player in it. It’s got to be a good thing. Anything that changes things and embraces more people will always be a good thing. It makes it less exclusive.”

His final suggestion was that movies would soon be re-edited and re-directed by fans similar to the remixing of music. “It could be a whole new artform.”