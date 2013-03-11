Amazon’s Attempt To Register Book-Related Domain Names Draws Ire Of Authors, Publishers

Scott Turow, the president of the Authors Guild, who has long warned of Amazon’s monopolistic tendencies, called the proposal “anticompetitive,” and claimed that, should Amazon’s wish be granted “the potential for abuse seems limitless.” The AAP’s beef was that Amazon’s aim was not to sell off subdomains but merely “strictly control” its use “in pursuit of the company’s business goals.”

[Image by Flickr user formatc1]