Amazon’s Attempt To Register Book-Related Domain Names Draws Ire Of Authors, Publishers

The Authors Guild and the Association of American Publishers have vetoed Amazon‘s attempt to own a trio of domain names. The Internet giant was hoping to register .book, .author, and .read, but the two groups, along with Barnes & Noble, have sent their reservations to ICANN, the agency that runs Internet domains, and which last year denied Google a trio of three-letter domain names.
Scott Turow, the president of the Authors Guild, who has long warned of Amazon’s monopolistic tendencies, called the proposal “anticompetitive,” and claimed that, should Amazon’s wish be granted “the potential for abuse seems limitless.” The AAP’s beef was that Amazon’s aim was not to sell off subdomains but merely “strictly control” its use “in pursuit of the company’s business goals.”
[Image by Flickr user formatc1]