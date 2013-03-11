Al Gore At SXSW: The Sale Of Current TV Network To Al Jazeera Is “Disruptive”

Al Gore was at SXSW this past weekend. During a Q&A session he was asked a slightly awkward question about how he could justify selling his Current TV network to Al Jazeera . The issue being, of course, that Al Jazeera is owned by the Qatari Government, a big oil and gas producer.

“I knew when I made that decision that my principal obligation was to make the world a better place,” he told the audience, adding that he thought the idea was “the most disruptive move on the chess board.” It all comes down to improving American television journalism, and that bringing Al Jazeera’s high-quality 24-hour news input would disrupt U.S. TV news in a “creative and positive way.”

[Video and image courtesy of NowThis News]