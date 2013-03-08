T-Mobile To Ship BlackBerry Z10 To Business Customers In U.S. Next Week

The Blackberry Z10 is finally coming to the United States. T-Mobile announced Friday, as reported by Reuters, that it will start shipping out its latest model to business customers beginning on March 11.

The Z10, according to the report, will be available for consumers by the end of the month. The newest model of the Z10, which was considered a make-or-break game changer for the company, has received mostly positive reviews and is available in other countries. AT&T and Verizon have also said they will sell the Blackberry Z10 in the U.S. in coming weeks, but haven’t specified any ship dates yet.

On Thursday, BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins told Reuters he was encouraged by the traction the new smartphone was getting in 20 countries around the world.

“The feedback is very encouraging,” Heins told the news service. “What has been a real surprise for us is that BlackBerry 10 as a platform and product is attracting users that are currently on other platforms.”

[Photo by Flickr user lehogouk]