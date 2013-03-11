Marc Andreessen: Facebook, Twitter’s Success Means Ning Could Soar, Score Big Brands

Imagine your brand, band, or business has 500,000 followers on Twitter . (Just do it.) It has one million Facebook fans and 200,000 subscribers to its YouTube channel . “Okay, that’s a lot,” says Marc Andreessen , “But what do I do with those?”

Andreessen’s response, naturally, lies in Ning, a social platform he cofounded that makes it easy for brands, bands, and anyone else to create social sites. “Ning’s answer,” he says, “is pipe all those users straight into the branded community so you know who they are. So you have a direct connection with them. So that you have control over your audience.”

When Ning launched its platform in 2007, Facebook had just started to experiment with advertising and nobody had heard of Twitter yet. Those social networks, built on real-world connections, took off much faster than Ning’s approach of giving every brand its own community. While Facebook claims 4 million pages for businesses alone, Ning hosts 2 million sites altogether. It laid off 40% of its employees in 2010 before switching to a paid model (Ning sites now cost between $24.99 and $99.95 per month) and being acquired by Glam Media in 2011.

Marc Andreessen

But, Ning’s leaders argue, the platform’s moment may be yet to come. “I always believed that Ning was ahead of its time,” says Director of Product Marketing Jonathan Hull. Andreessen agrees. “People were not yet used to social networking,” he says. “In retrospect, things like Twitter and Facebook had to get big to establish user comfort and brand comfort. We’ve always thought the next logical step after that was more direct ownership. I think the timing makes more sense for that now.”

He compares the rise of Facebook and Twitter to early e-commerce. It took a long time for people to get into the habit of sharing their credit card information online. They were almost afraid of it. But once they did, there were great innovations in e-commerce business models.





Similarly, Facebook and Twitter have helped establish brands’ habit of engaging their communities. As those same networks make (at times unpopular) changes in their quests for monetization, brands are being reminded of the layer that divides them from their fans. Shutting down their social network profiles will probably never make sense, but they’re thinking harder about investing in social homes of their own. Social homes that Ning can help them build.





On Monday, Ning will launch a redesign that will make it a better solution for large brands. As Ning puts it: