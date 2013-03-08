Want To Display Your Product Idea At Fenway? There’s A Competition For That

Attention entrepreneurs with a great idea: Online marketplace Daily Grommet is sponsoring a competition that will culminate at Fenway Park to pick a new product concept to bring to market. The applications are due today (so hurry!) and finalists will compete at Fenway Park on March 19th to showcase their product using a series of Google apps .

The winners will have their product launched in the Daily Grommet marketplace and get advice from Daily Grommet consultants. Their product will also get some built-in marketing: It will be chronicled on Boston.com.

“We are so excited to be hosting this event and lending our experience and connections to promising new companies who have what it takes to become a Grommet. Having a great idea is a very small piece of the puzzle. It’s a long journey and we can’t wait to help them move their product from concept all the way to market,” said Jules Pieri, CEO of Daily Grommet.

[Photo by Flickr user kumsval]