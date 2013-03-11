6 Simple Ways To De-Suck Your Office, Whether You’re A Grunt Or CEO

Your work may have free lunches, unicorns, and no vacation policy . But, more likely, it may have the social scene of a morgue, the culture of a den of vipers , and crap coffee.

Luckily, Lifehacker’s on the case to de-suck your office, using Great Place to Work‘s finding that employees believe they work for great organizations when they consistently:

TRUST the people they work for;

Have PRIDE in what they do; and

ENJOY the people they work with.

So how do you get there when you’re outside the Googleplex?

Lifehacker writer Alan Henry has ideas for the bottom, middle, and top of the pecking order.

When you’re just starting out, you can’t get too progressive for your britches.

Start small

“Make sure that there’s something you can do without upsetting your boss, or their boss,” Henry writes, making a point that shows how crucial meting out your tasks is to managing up. Your boss might be in for a potluck, but not a lounge; some employees might be able to work from home occasionally, but not everyone every day. Let them know morale’s suffering and you’d like to help–and don’t sound like a martyr.

Melt the office ice

How much does a polar bear weigh? Enough to break all that awful ice that’s been building up in your frigid office. No one needs to put a lampshade on their head–although that’s one option–but bringing the people you work with together for something fun, like, say, a screening of Tom Cruise’s greatest hits, can foster the collaboration characteristic of the ass-kickingest companies.