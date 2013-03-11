How Extreme Transparency Can Make Your Team Its Most Productive

So what began as rudimentary solutions to productivity problems both Moskovitz and Rosenstein faced in their previous positions (the former as cofounder and CTO of Facebook, the latter as a software engineer at Google) has turned into a tool to save teams from doing “work about work” and get down to business. Essentially, it’s a web application that facilitates project management. Any team can post a task they are working on and then keep track of who is doing what to complete it, without using email or calling status meetings.

Though it hasn’t quite helped all of mankind yet, Asana is currently used by the likes of Foursquare, Airbnb, and Uber to eliminate status reports to the dreaded weekly check-in meeting. To date the company has had “tens of thousands of teams create more than 40 million tasks using Asana.” No wonder they’ve been able to raise $38 million from Founders Fund, Benchmark Capital, Peter Thiel, and others.

What the two also managed to pull off was to embed those very same values in their company’s culture–with an emphasis on the transparency. Rather than let it be a buzzword in the vein of publicly airing a failed product launch or relegating it to the release of quarterly financial statements, Rosenstein maintains that the kind of transparency both Asana the tool and the company are trying to achieve is more subtle. It’s not about everyone knowing everyone else’s business, says Rosenstein, “It’s that everyone has the information they need to do their job effectively.” Lots of companies are so siloed that there is no context for anyone to make good decisions about their work, he says. “For us, transparency is providing as much information as [an employee] needs to act in the best interest of their team, the company, and its mission as a whole.”

They call it “transparency ’til it hurts.” Here’s how they make it pain free:

Start With Hiring

It’s one thing to strive for hiring the best and brightest. It’s quite another to hire people at ease with the notion of transparency (as opposed to the more common workplace power plays like, say, withholding information to use as leverage). Yet when Asana hires, they don’t tell candidates that they must be comfortable with the idea. Instead, when they discuss how the company operates, it becomes a selling point. “People that are attracted to [working here] already feel that way,” Moskovitz says. “They are not trying to hide,” adds Rosenstein, “They are excited to share the experience, not just get paid and go home.” The side effect that’s rippled through Asana’s 38-person ranks is that “we can all celebrate success,” says Rosenstein.

Empower Through Context

Even if you hire the best people, Rosenstein says if you tell them exactly what to do, it limits their creativity. Empowering them by offering context around what the company cares about and its goals allows staff to bring their own wisdom and experience to bear as they tackle projects.