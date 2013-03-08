The Most Ambitious In-Store Retail iPad Integration We’ve Ever Seen

IPads are popping up like mushrooms in retail stores, where they’re usually about as useful. The place I get my haircut has one sitting next to the register, always displaying their Facebook page, which by now must be seared into the screen because no one ever touches it.

But the iPads that Kate Spade is using in the company’s new micro-store in Japan are not like that. They’re using the iPad to take something very simple–the paper sign which displays the price for, say, a line of bags–and turn it into a bottomless pool of product information, video and, social integration capable of sucking in shoppers. Not just that, but these iPads will be able to perform any operation a computer might do in a boutique: point of sale, product walk-throughs, loyalty tracking, employee training, shopping analytics–even inventory and supply chain management. Remember, these things are replacing paper signs.

The project went to Control Group, which won the “Best in Community Impact” Award in the City of New York’s “reinvent the payphone” contest. At their whitewashed, curvaceous lab space in the Woolworth Building, the company’s developers readied to build an MVP that would be ready for the opening of the 1,000-square-foot store in Tokyo in the first quarter of 2013. They had eight weeks. Lots of fancy features on the roadmap, but where to start?

When you think about it, a tiny store has two big problems and one enormous one. First, it can’t have a permanent point of sale–they take up too much space. Everything needs to be modular. Secondly, they can’t hold much stock, so they require a tightly integrated supply chain. But most importantly–and this is the enormous problem–why even go to a physical store anymore?

It became clear the iPads’ top priority was to make the store less about selling: “Every day isn’t black Friday,” said Kate Spade’s Director of Global Retail Operations Ann Marie Clendenin told Co.Labs. Instead, Kate Spade wanted to encourage what retail people call dwell-time, and for that, they would need to give shoppers stuff to entertain them.

What Control Group built is a socially engineered software experience that delivers lots of high-quality content–images, GIFs, videos, walk-throughs, social network product sharing, product specs–in order to give people a reason to come in and stick around. “It’s about using technology to drive a certain behavior,” said the partner who owned the project for Control Group, Colin O’Donnell.

Next on the roadmap for the iPads will be delivering training materials to employees, then inventory and supply chain features. Soon after, a loyalty system and analytics about the content, which should predict what they need to stock, easing the strain on the company’s supply chain. A perk: no more printing, shipping, and trashing thousands of pounds of paper signage each month.