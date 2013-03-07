Why New Zealand Is A Great Place To Work If You’re A Woman

Women looking to get ahead in the workplace may want to consider relocating to New Zealand, according to a “Glass Ceiling Index” compiled by the Economist for International Women’s Day. According to the data, New Zealand scores the highest on the following indicators: labor force participation, the wage gap between men and women, proportion of women in senior jobs, net cost of child care compared to average wage, and ratio of men and women with higher education.

Norway, Sweden, Canada, and Australia came in second through fifth on the index. The United States, with a score of 72 out of 100, came in 12th place.

[Photo by Flickr user greggoconnell]