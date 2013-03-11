Miracle Workers: How Utilities Can Generate More Goodwill

When the lights went out on Super Bowl XLVII last month, America’s electric utilities were provided a stark reminder of the marquee reputational challenge they face. Despite the fact that Entergy New Orleans restored power to the Super Dome in just 34 minutes, the dominant narrative across social and traditional media was the problem, not the solution. The task was as immense as it was complex, and it was carried out under the most difficult of circumstances. Nonetheless, the restoration effort barely created a ripple in an outage conversation that out-trended Beyonce’s half-time show and every other Super Bowl-related topic, including the game itself, on Twitter .

Utilities across the country work similar miracles every day; most are similarly disregarded by consumers who have come to expect perfection from the public and private power industries. Most of us have little to no understanding of what it takes to keep the juice running. It’s not something we think about until we’re forced to live without it. The miracle is now routine–and when breaks in the routine inevitably occur, we have astoundingly little patience for utilities that perform flawlessly the other 99.9 percent of the time.

Such fickle consumer attitudes are apparent in the numbers. According to J.D. Power’s 2012 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Survey, utilities score a paltry 625 on a 1,000-point scale. That puts them nearly 100 points behind banks, insurers, and other historically unloved industries. To be lagging so far behind banks four years into an economic downturn is a particularly telling stat.

The anecdotal evidence is just as compelling. In July 2011, a public utility, PEPCO (Potomac Electric Power Company), rose to the top of the American Consumer Satisfaction Index’s (ACSI) list of the “Most Hated Companies in America.” That’s not a list of just power companies mind you; but of all companies doing business in the U.S. At the same time, consumer advocate offices–such as Illinois’ Citizens Utility Board and California’s Utility Reform Network–are popping up across the country. Earlier this year, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo voiced his desire to disband the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) due to delays in repairing infrastructure ravaged by Hurricane Sandy.

Now, consider that all of this is happening despite the remarkable acumen that most utilities demonstrate in their customer engagement strategies. They are out in front of most other industries in terms of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), as utility messaging on pricing, emissions, storm preparedness, and other significant issues often claims top billing on Google. Many of them leverage social media during outages to provide consumers with timely, detailed, and highly localized information about restoration efforts. Their websites are content-rich and focused on consumer needs.

Clearly, many utility companies put a great deal of thought into consumer outreach and reputation management. So why is the industry still so reviled? Why don’t we cut utilities more slack for outages that are often caused by forces outside their control and resolved as quickly as possible?

There is the fact that media attention often falls on the worst of public utilities, the ones that increase rates and don’t invest in infrastructure for years upon years. But there is a larger factor at play. For the most part, the public doesn’t appreciate the hard work, fast action, and professionalism that ultimately saved the Super Bowl. We don’t see the utility worker toiling atop a cherry picker in high winds and driving rain to restore power to a blacked-out community. We aren’t exposed to the stories of expertise, courage, and sense of service that makes the miracle of light happen; so those factors aren’t there to diminish our anxiety and frustration when it doesn’t.