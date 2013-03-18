Conference Calendar April 2013

April
7th: Social Media Marketing World, San Diego
A social networking cruise is the cherry on top of a weekend of social strategy and content marketing panels.
9th: Ad Tech, San Francisco
Part expo, part forum, this conference brings together digital media professions from both the marketing and technology sides.
13th: Global Health & Innovation Conference, New Haven, Connecticut
Yale University hosts Unite for Sight and its global health and social entrepreneurship conference, covering issues from health care delivery to art and action.
18th: Designing Business and Service, Rome
This conference delves into the idea of design as discourse in management, service, even systems design.
21st: World Social Marketing Conference, Toronto
Dedicated generally to the idea of best practices in social marketing, this year’s conference will focus on challenges to inciting social change.
23rd: Innovation Uncensored, New York
Fast Company‘s innovation conference to end all innovation conferences! Speakers include BuzzFeed’s Jonah Peretti, Fab’s Jason Goldberg, and many more.
29th: Future Insights Live, Las Vegas
Through a multitrack (think Choose Your Own Adventure) model, this event brings together designers, developers, and product people to help find new ways of working.
29th: Re: Design/UX Design, Menlo Park, California
CNN Digital exec Marisa Gallagher will lead this salon-style conference for insiders in the user-experience design industry.