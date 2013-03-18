Conference Calendar April 2013

7th: Social Media Marketing World , San Diego A social networking cruise is the cherry on top of a weekend of social strategy and content marketing panels.

9th: Ad Tech, San Francisco

Part expo, part forum, this conference brings together digital media professions from both the marketing and technology sides.

13th: Global Health & Innovation Conference, New Haven, Connecticut

Yale University hosts Unite for Sight and its global health and social entrepreneurship conference, covering issues from health care delivery to art and action.

18th: Designing Business and Service, Rome

This conference delves into the idea of design as discourse in management, service, even systems design.

21st: World Social Marketing Conference, Toronto

Dedicated generally to the idea of best practices in social marketing, this year’s conference will focus on challenges to inciting social change.

23rd: Innovation Uncensored, New York

Fast Company‘s innovation conference to end all innovation conferences! Speakers include BuzzFeed’s Jonah Peretti, Fab’s Jason Goldberg, and many more.

29th: Future Insights Live, Las Vegas

Through a multitrack (think Choose Your Own Adventure) model, this event brings together designers, developers, and product people to help find new ways of working.