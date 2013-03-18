Clinixon, Cubox, And Inetsat Help Mold Montevideo Into Tech Hub

Tiny Uruguay has such a small local market, companies there must think globally. Luckily, they’re prepared to do so: Local education rates are rising, and expats such as Wi-Fi pioneer Pablo Brenner are returning. (He founded the country’s first VC firm, Prosperitas Capital Partners .) These are some of the winners in this emerging tech hub.

A full-service TV content distributor, providing a platform, low-cost servers, and cloud-based monitoring to local TV networks at reduced cost.

Why : TV networks typically pay satellite distributors a fortune in order to reach viewers. The company’s technology helps open up the satellite market to niche channels–the small guys, something Uruguayans can appreciate.

A software development studio founded by Evan Henshaw-Plath, who was also the first employee at Odeo, the company that would become Twitter.

Why : As startups proliferate, demand for software developers is growing. The community of programmers in Montevideo is “very strong,” says Henshaw-Plath, particularly in the Ruby on Rails programming language.

A low-cost, cloud-based system for small health clinics to monitor their patients’ progress.