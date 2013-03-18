advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Clinixon, Cubox, And Inetsat Help Mold Montevideo Into Tech Hub

Clinixon, Cubox, And Inetsat Help Mold Montevideo Into Tech Hub
By Vinod Sreeharsha1 minute Read

Tiny Uruguay has such a small local market, companies there must think globally. Luckily, they’re prepared to do so: Local education rates are rising, and expats such as Wi-Fi pioneer Pablo Brenner are returning. (He founded the country’s first VC firm, Prosperitas Capital Partners.) These are some of the winners in this emerging tech hub.

advertisement

Inetsat

A full-service TV content distributor, providing a platform, low-cost servers, and cloud-based monitoring to local TV networks at reduced cost.

Why: TV networks typically pay satellite distributors a fortune in order to reach viewers. The company’s technology helps open up the satellite market to niche channels–the small guys, something Uruguayans can appreciate.

Cubox

A software development studio founded by Evan Henshaw-Plath, who was also the first employee at Odeo, the company that would become Twitter.

Why: As startups proliferate, demand for software developers is growing. The community of programmers in Montevideo is “very strong,” says Henshaw-Plath, particularly in the Ruby on Rails programming language.

Clinixon

A low-cost, cloud-based system for small health clinics to monitor their patients’ progress.

Why: Patient noncompliance is one of the biggest issues in the health care industry, and in countries like Uruguay, small clinics wind up providing follow-up care to patients who simply didn’t take their medicine. Clinixon claims that this system is easier to use than other programs on the market.

[Illustration by Peter Oumanski]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life