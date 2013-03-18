The Digital Public Library Of America Launches, But Doesn’t Google Already Do That?

The Digital Public Library of America launches this month, aiming to put America’s entire literary history online. But, wait…

Fast Company: Isn’t this just like Google Books?

John Palfrey, board chair, DPLA: It’s fundamentally different, in part because it’s public-spirited. People have said that the DPLA is Google Books done right. Google Books has been sued and the settlement was rejected, so the project is on the rocks. We’re taking advantage of the great work being done by archives and museums. It’ll be much broader than a set of books.”

[Illustration by Luke Bott]