GE used it to solve flight delays. AOL used it to inventory web video. Now the Russian site Budist.ru is crowdsourcing… wake-up calls? Yes: Sign up for a day and a time, and the service will assign one of its more than 500,000 users to call and wake you up. English and Spanish versions are coming later this year, but Russian-speaking (New York–based) writer Julia Kaganskiy took it for an early spin.