What It Takes To Build A Bionic Man

With the rapid approach of the day when we’ll be able to manufacture and purchase replacement parts for our own bodies, you could look at the model below as a logical extreme. He is a $1 million bionic robot, and the first nonhuman to be built entirely from almost-human parts. You can see him this summer at the Smithsonian Museum, in Washington, D.C., where he’ll go following his just-completed gig as the star of How to Build a Bionic Man on the U.K.’s Channel 4. He’s got body parts from all over the place–everywhere except Nature Inc.
FACE
Frontline Prosthetics; London
EYES
(retinal implants) Second Sight Medical Products; Sylmar, California
EARS
(cochlear implants) Cochlear Ltd.; Sydney
ARMS
Motion Control Inc.; Salt Lake City
HANDS
Touch Bionics; Livingston, U.K.
HEART
SynCardia Systems; Tucson, Arizona
FEET/ANKLES
IWalk; Bedford, Massachusetts
BLOOD
University of Sheffield, Department of Chemistry; Sheffield, U.K.
LUNGS
Haemair; Swansea, U.K.
KIDNEYS
University of California, San Francisco, The Kidney Project; San Francisco
PANCREAS
De Montfort University, Pharmaceutical Technologies Lab; Leicester, U.K.
LEGS
(exoskeleton) Rex Bionics; Auckland, New Zealand
HIPS/KNEES
Ottobock; Duderstadt, Germany
[Courtesy of the Science Museum, sciencemuseum.org.uk]