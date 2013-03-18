What It Takes To Build A Bionic Man





With the rapid approach of the day when we’ll be able to manufacture and purchase replacement parts for our own bodies, you could look at the model below as a logical extreme. He is a $1 million bionic robot, and the first nonhuman to be built entirely from almost-human parts. You can see him this summer at the Smithsonian Museum, in Washington, D.C., where he’ll go following his just-completed gig as the star of How to Build a Bionic Man on the U.K.’s Channel 4. He’s got body parts from all over the place–everywhere except Nature Inc.