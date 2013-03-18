From Guy Fieri To Waterfalls: What’s On Carnival’s $155 Million Ship?

As they compete for cash-strapped tourists, cruise lines are in a race to pile more and more amenities onto their boats. This month, Carnival unveils its latest vessel: Sunshine, a $155 million renovation of a boat previously called Destiny. Spot which of these isn’t new to the ship:

1. ADULT-ONLY WATERFALL

Relax in a retreat called Serenity, a three-story, age-21-and-over sanctuary with omnipresent cabana boys and free-flowing liquor.

2. GUY FIERI’S BURGER JOINT

Choose from five burgers created by America’s favorite bleach-blond chef caricature.

3. TWO-LANE WATER SLIDE

Find it at the on-board water park, because the ocean is too big to play in.

4. ICE BAR

Bundle up to visit the only seafaring bar made completely out of ice–walls, tables, even the chairs you’ll sit on. Sip vodka the way it was meant to be sipped: really, really cold.

(Answer: Trick question! While there is such a thing as a floating ice bar, it’s on the Norwegian Epic, not the Carnival Sunshine.)

[Illustration by Adam Hayes]