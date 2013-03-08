How To Bounce Back Stronger After You Blow It At Work

Eight years ago, when I was just starting my coaching practice, I was thrilled to win a large, lucrative contract with an international advertising agency. Several days a month, I would train and coach staff from all levels of the company on presentation skills, management skills, and professional presence–a dream assignment. Business chugged along successfully for three more years, until my biggest and best client merged with another agency, and that agency had preferred vendors of its own. And I wasn’t one of them.

It was the kick in the butt I needed to develop a thicker skin, more personal and professional resilience, and yes, a more strategic business plan than “pray that nothing changes, ever.”

I suddenly went from a professional high to deep disappointment. In addition to losing a significant chunk of my income, I had lost my plans for the future with this client, the “luxury” of postponing business development, and yes, some of my pride. And while my business has more than bounced back since then, the sting of this disappointment is still a part of my consciousness.

Now, in retrospect, that blow to my ego and my bottom line wasn’t the worst thing in the world. It was the kick in the butt I needed to develop a thicker skin, more personal and professional resilience, and yes, a more strategic business plan than “pray that nothing changes, ever.” Nonetheless, in the moment, I felt like my professional world was crashing down around me–and that tomorrow would only look and feel worse.

Sound familiar? Whether you blew your big presentation, failed to land the account that you had “in the bag,” or got passed over for a promotion, you know what disappointment feels like. It sucks–it sucks our energy, our confidence, and our dreams. Disappointment itself has many cousins in the family of negative emotions (anger, fear, sadness) but it also has a unique formula, as highlighted by author Chip Conley is his New York Times best-selling book, Emotional Equations: disappointment equals expectations, minus reality.

In other words, disappointment shows up in the gap between what we planned or hoped for and what we actually got. Sometimes that gap is a small fissure, easy to manage and simple to bridge. Other times, that gap is a giant chasm, and it can feel nearly impossible to pull ourselves out. What’s distinctively difficult about disappointment is that we grieve for the loss we feel today while we have to reconcile that our plans for a particular future that we had envisioned are lost as well.

We all deal with disappointments of all shapes and sizes in both our professional and personal lives on a regular basis: like the “sure thing” client (expectation) who went with another firm (reality); like the book proposal that we labored over (expectation) that got rejected by seven publishers (reality), and like the love of our life (expectation) who decided to love someone else (reality…AND reality TV, sadly). But we don’t just have our own disappointments to deal with: We have those of our colleagues, clients, bosses, family, and friends to consider. And the way in which we handle (or don’t handle) our disappointments can expand or limit the ways in which we support others in dealing with theirs.

Here are three strategies to manage disappointment when it shows up, because, for better or for worse, it will: