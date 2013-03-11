Texting, The Great Untapped Business Resource

Text messaging has come a long way in the past 20 years. The very first SMS, or text message, was sent on December 3, 1992 by software programmer Neil Papworth. He sent a message from his computer to the cell phone of a colleague at Vodafone. It said simply, “Merry Christmas.”

While texting took off in the hands of tech-savvy tweens and millennials, it’s worth noting that Papworth was working on solving a business problem–how to develop an internal paging system for employees at Vodafone. Today, 8 trillion text messages are sent every year, about 15 million texts every minute.

For many people, not just millennials, texting is considered just as meaningful as an actual phone conversation. Yet, while it’s had a profound effect on the way we communicate in our personal lives, few companies use the text-messaging platform to its full business potential.

Texting can be a powerful means of communication for businesses. It can be used effectively as a tool for internal communications among staff, between employees and business partners. And most importantly, texting is a way of getting closer to and satisfying customer needs.

It’s also important to consider the demographic shift that is taking place. The large size and purchasing power of the millennial generation, pegged at $170B (comScore), makes this a valuable market segment. But more importantly, having grown up in an all-digital world, sending 50-350 texts per week since middle school, their expectations for interaction mean organizations must be instantaneously responsive and highly personalized in communicating with this group.

Sure, many employees already communicate regularly via text at work to colleagues and customers. But often, they are using their personal mobile devices to text, which means they must reveal their personal mobile numbers. They also must have their customers’ and colleagues’ personal mobile numbers on their device in order to text them. Shouldn’t there be a more efficient and professional way to text for business?

One of the main reasons texting is still not an official form of business communications is that the traditional business phone systems that most companies use do not have the flexibility to support SMS. However, as phone systems move to the cloud, the limitations of on-premise telephone systems can be redefined around business processes and customer preferences.