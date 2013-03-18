The Recommender: Yuli Ziv, Clara Shih, Robert Gaal, And More On What They’re Loving This Month

How to Create a Mind, by Ray Kurzweil: “It’s a must-read for every futurist interested in artificial intelligence and the age of the machines.”

Trello: “This to-do-list app lets me have multiple lists and invite people to collaborate on certain tasks. It’s a lifesaver for a fast-paced startup.”





Ankur Pansari

CEO, Artillery

Exec: “It’s a mobile app that allows you to call a prescreened executive assistant. I needed help coordinating a move into my new apartment, so I called an exec and he showed up 20 minutes later. He saved me probably five hours of time and frustration.”

OrderAhead: “I use the app to place an order for coffee, and then I just drive past the coffee shop, run in, and pick it up. I love applications that save me a lot of time.”