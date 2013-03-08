How The Catholic Church Should Prepare For The Pope To Become The #Pope

Marketing and religion are almost as uncomfortable in the same sentence as politics and religion. As the world is about to have its next Pope, social media will play a role before, during, and after his appointment.

It seems every big milestone gets the label of being the first social (fill in the blank). We’ve had elections, Super Bowls, and Olympics. Even the recent Oscars have changed because of social media. But we haven’t had a social Pope–yet.

Thinking about the appointment of the Pope as an election process, there have been several major elections around the globe where social media has played a vital role in deciding the outcome. Even at local government levels, through social media, it is even easier to provide your opinion to your representative or committee.

During the Conclave, the Cardinals are in a small room sealed off from the outside world. It is a micro community making a decision that will have a macro impact. The press will make its speculations. It did last time. But, for the first time, it is undeniable that the world will be making its opinion known, too.

A Little History

In 2009, the Catholic Church waded into social media via H2ONews, Facebook, YouTube, and an iPhone app. All this was brought to us by the Pontifical Council for Social Communications.

In the years that followed, Pope Benedict commented on social media. He even gave it his approval and acknowledged its role. He tweeted for the first time on 12/12/12, and despite relative inactivity on the medium quickly reached 2.5 million followers.

Almost as a sign of how powerful social media is, Benedict resigned his Twitter account on his last day at the helm.