Executive Coach Vs. The Octopus: Embracing The Business Lessons Of Biology

“All of Earth’s successful organisms have thrived without analyzing past crises or trying to predict the next one,” writes Rafe Sagarin in HBR , free of “planning exercises,” “predictive frameworks,” or other buzzy human constructions. “Instead,” he says, “they’ve adapted.”

This is because if a species doesn’t adapt to the changes in its environment, it’s quite dead–not unlike your company (or career). And nature knows this without executive coaching. Meaning that we might have a few things to learn.

Consider the octopus: Fleet of tentacle and prismatic of color, the cephalopod is a paragon of flat, startup-style organizational structure:

An octopus … doesn’t order each arm to change a certain color when it needs to hide quickly. Rather, individual skin cells across its body sense and respond to change and give the octopus a collective camouflage.

If we take managers to be the brains of the octopus–a frightening proposition–employees, especially those with a customer touch point, are the spectacular, tentacular, color-shifting cells–a credo of the connected company. When you move with your feelers (or suckers, as is the case with eight-arms over there), you can move much quicker than your centralized competitors: Wikipedia over Brittanica, Google Flu Trends over the CDC.

Apologies if you’ve heard it before, but redundancies can be key to survival, in the wild and in manufacturing. Sagarin relates a story:

A CEO I know who uses biological principles to run a manufacturing firm that has never been unprofitable or laid off an employee in 30 years keeps a massive warehouse full of multiple copies of every part he’s ever made. This cache of inventory and wasted real estate violates all the norms of just-in-time manufacturing, but when a 20-year-old helicopter is grounded and needs to fly now, he is the only one who has the part.

That evidences the incentive to keep a storehouse of parts, processes, and other resources, though it may not seem characteristically lean. You can see it in the way that Github, the indispensable social coding platform, keeps a wiki-scale amount of code laying around for would-be developers to integrate into their own projects–and why Andreessen Horowitz sent $100 million their way last summer. Sometimes more is more.