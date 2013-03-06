Bill Gates Gives SXSW Education Conference Keynote, Cites $9 Billion “Tipping Point” In Digital Learning

“I’m an optimist,” declared Microsoft and Gates Foundation founder Bill Gates during his standing-ovation-receiving keynote address this morning at the South by Southwest Education Conference. Gates was, in part, talking about his belief in the power of innovation to transform everything from poverty to health care to toilets .

The he focused on the topic at hand: “In just the past few years technology has finally become part of our schools in a big way, and it’s only getting bigger.”

Gates’ influence in seeding the ed-tech ecosystem represented by this conference, now in its third year, can’t be overstated. [Disclosure: I was a Gates education grantee in 2011.] His interests in standardized testing, charter schools, and technology are at the core of the bipartisan national education reform agenda. In just the last two years his foundation has bestowed $170 million on schools, districts, and startups that are building and testing the potential of data, analytics, game-like adaptive learning platforms, and connectivity to personalize learning, engage students, and get more of them to graduation. That compares to about $410 million in venture investment over a similar time frame.





“What’s really changed in the classroom isn’t much at all,” Gates argued. “We’ve gone from a blackboard to a whiteboard.”

But this market, Gates argued, is about to hit a “tipping point” due to growth in demand from parents, students, and teachers for learning experiences that better resemble the rest of our wired lives. Taken together, it could be worth $9 billion a year just in public K-12 spending.

In the past, some Gates grantees, like Khan Academy’s library of videos, have been viewed as trying to “teacher-proof” education. Perhaps to counter that perception, Gates focused today on the potential of technology to help teachers–enabling them to collaborate, share best practices, give each other feedback, and allowing them to direct individualized instruction to large groups of students. “Digital technology has several features that can make it much easier for teachers to pay special attention to all their students,” he said.

He closed with a plea for great educators and great technologists to work more closely together, the same way that scientists work alongside developers in the biotech industry.