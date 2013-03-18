How A Microsoft Engineer In India Is Fixing Attachment Embarrassment On Outlook

1. A CALL TO INNOVATION

During a single week in late 2008, Bhavesh Chauhan, a software engineer in Hyderabad, India, received four emails with missing attachments. Wanting to end such embarrassments, he used free time to code an Outlook extension that scanned emails for words indicating an attachment. If nothing was attached, an alert would pop up.

Chauhan: I thought this would be a good feature to have in Outlook, but since I didn’t have a direct communication line with the Outlook team, and I was working in India, I decided to just create a personal add-on.

2. SETTING A SITE

In early 2009, Microsoft launched the Garage, an incubator for employee projects. A giant building on the Redmond, Washington, campus was filled with hardware fabrication tools, while free hosting and virtual machine access were offered to software developers.

Chauhan : I’d started on the idea but got to a point where I needed to add more features. The Garage seemed like a good platform for reaching experts.

3. THE DETECTOR EVOLVES

Chauhan’s tool was such a hit among his Hyderabad officemates that he brought it into the Garage, remotely, to solicit feedback. There, colleagues helped him expand language compatibility and test before launch. In May 2009, Microsoft released a beta version through its download center with an add-on that tracked accuracy. It also polled users to see how they felt about a machine double-checking them.