Why Your Company Is Not “The Warby Parker Of X”

What does Most Innovative Company Warby Parker have that apparel startups like Everlane and Beckett Simonon don’t? A monopoly to take down, writes Jamie Quint .

Unlike the world of apparel, Warby Parker entered into a vertical of monoculture–eyeglasses–that’s all but consumed by a single company, Luxottica.

Quint has the bulleted dish, which is:

Luxottica is a $20 billion company.

It makes glasses and sells them.

500 million people wear its products.

65 million pairs were sold last year.

It owns Ray-Ban and Oakley. It makes glasses for other brands it does not own, including Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Prada, Burbury, Prada, Tiffany, and many more.

It owns glasses stores Lenscrafters, Pearle Vision, Oliver Peoples, Sunglass Hut, and others.

It owns Eyemed, the nation’s most popular vision insurance company.

“Breaking this monopoly is the reason Warby Parker has been so successful,” Quint writes. “They were able to cut the cost of designer glasses in half while managing 60%+ operating margins and doing so while still donating a free pair for each one they sell.”

Warby Parker is a disruptive innovation. Frank & Oak, Everlane, Bonobos, and Beckett Simonon, for all their elevator-pitch merit and flashy goods, aren’t.

Quint thinks that a critical mass of online customers have given online brands two novel advantages: low starting costs and a massive early reach.

Back in the day, if you wanted to start a retail brand, you’d have to invest in a physical space before knowing whether or not you’ve got customers–and be limited to those in your surrounding area. However, companies like Flint and Tinder and Everlane had outsized signups before they even launched–such is the product-market fit magic of Kickstarter, social media, and increasingly badass analytics. Companies can get at more customers for less money than ever before, Quint writes, meaning that “it is easier than ever to build a brand from scratch.”