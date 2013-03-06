Smallest Mobile Phone Ever Unveiled

Japanese firm Willcom has unveiled the world’s smallest smartphone–a 1.25″ x 2.75″ miniphone with a battery that supports two hours of talk time. According to Yannick LeJacq of the International Business Times, the phone has minimal features. The product, called the Phone Strap 2, has a one-inch LCD screen with 96 x 96 pixel resolution, and a basic email feature–the phone does not include a camera, any apps, or much storage.
Willcom opted not to unveil the phone at last week’s Mobile World Congress, a massive CES-like extravaganza for all things smartphone and mobile in Barcelona where the biggest long-term announcement was cheap, long-lasting, durable mobile phones for the global south. Unlike Willcom’s novelty phone, those will have much more long-term impact.
[Image: Willcom]