Smallest Mobile Phone Ever Unveiled

Japanese firm Willcom has unveiled the world’s smallest smartphone–a 1.25″ x 2.75″ miniphone with a battery that supports two hours of talk time. According to Yannick LeJacq of the International Business Times, the phone has minimal features. The product, called the Phone Strap 2, has a one-inch LCD screen with 96 x 96 pixel resolution, and a basic email feature–the phone does not include a camera, any apps, or much storage.