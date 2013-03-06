advertisement
Hugo Chavez’s Death Lights Up Twitter With Rumors, Recriminations, Remembrances

How do you categorize the Venezuelan dictator, who died yesterday at 58? Let us count the ways.

By Addy Dugdale2 minute Read

Hugo Chavez died yesterday, after a two-year battle with cancer. As befits the death of anyone notable, Twitter rapidly filled up with tributes and comments about the Venezuelan populist ruler, from the famous and the not so well-known.

Chavez himself had over four million followers on Twitter.

His last tweet, on February 18, stated this: “I am holding Jesus close, and trust my doctors and nurses. Onward to victory!! We will overcome!!!


For any of you who weren’t sure of his political dogma, then this might have made things a little clearer.

One of nuclear warfare’s most famous sons, AQ Khan, eulogised El Comandante’s passing with a swipe at the U.S.

There was even talk of how his illness may have been some form of assassination by the U.S.

Michael Moore recounted how he bumped into El Presidente during the Venice Film Festival a few years ago.

Both Oliver Stone and Sean Penn, who counted himself as a personal friend of Chavez, paid tribute.

But did he see the movie?

His outspoken views on his fellow leaders and their aides, most notably those of the free world, were duly noted and requoted.

And then there were the jokes.

[Image by Flickr user omerta-ve]

