Hugo Chavez’s Death Lights Up Twitter With Rumors, Recriminations, Remembrances

Hugo Chavez died yesterday, after a two-year battle with cancer. As befits the death of anyone notable, Twitter rapidly filled up with tributes and comments about the Venezuelan populist ruler, from the famous and the not so well-known.
Chavez himself had over four million followers on Twitter.
His last tweet, on February 18, stated this: “I am holding Jesus close, and trust my doctors and nurses. Onward to victory!! We will overcome!!!
Sigo aferrado a Cristo y confiado en mis médicos y enfermeras. Hasta la victoria siempre!! Viviremos y venceremos!!!
— Hugo Chávez Frías (@chavezcandanga) February 18, 2013
For any of you who weren’t sure of his political dogma, then this might have made things a little clearer.
You don’t have to be a Marxist to mourn Hugo #Chavez, but it helps.
— Nein. (@NeinQuarterly) March 6, 2013
One of nuclear warfare’s most famous sons, AQ Khan, eulogised El Comandante’s passing with a swipe at the U.S.
Hugo Chavez was a man of valour and bravery for his statements against the major terrorist state in this world. He won’t be forgotten
— Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan (@DrAQ_Khan) March 6, 2013
There was even talk of how his illness may have been some form of assassination by the U.S.
Venezuelan VP: “We have no doubt” Hugo Chavez’s cancer induced by ‘the historical enemies of our homeland” ryot.org/venezuelan-vic…
— David Grann (@DavidGrann) March 6, 2013
Michael Moore recounted how he bumped into El Presidente during the Venice Film Festival a few years ago.
We spoke for over an hour. He said he was happy 2 finally meet someone Bush hated more than him. yfrog.com/esk02tvpj
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 6, 2013
Both Oliver Stone and Sean Penn, who counted himself as a personal friend of Chavez, paid tribute.
I mourn a great hero to the majority of his people and those who struggle throughout the world for a place. #Chavez 1/2
— Oliver Stone (@TheOliverStone) March 6, 2013
US actor Sean Penn, a good friend of #Chavez, said the US “lost a friend it never knew it had” bit.ly/Z8lPNL twitter.com/RT_com/status/…
— RT (@RT_com) March 6, 2013
But did he see the movie?
Hugo Chavez became a socialist after reading Victor Hugo’s Les Miserables. I think that is the best fact of the year. newyorker.com/online/blogs/n…
— Isabelle Fraser (@izzyfraser) March 6, 2013
His outspoken views on his fellow leaders and their aides, most notably those of the free world, were duly noted and requoted.
‘You are an imperialist pawn. Go to hell,’ said Hugo Chavez to Tony Blair. Wonderful.
— Jo Chapman (@Mschatnoir) March 6, 2013
Calling Condi Rice a ‘little girl’ and more – Hugo Chavez: Memorable moments bbc.in/ZoH37T
— Mishal Husain (@MishalHusainBBC) March 6, 2013
And then there were the jokes.
Saddam Hussein ✔ Osama Bin Ladden ✔ Moammar Gadhafi ✔Kim Jong IL✔ Hugo Chavez✔ ❒Fidel Castro- Not good times for my Fantasy Dictator League.
— Slip Nuts™ (@topherjordan) March 6, 2013
[Image by Flickr user omerta-ve]