Hugo Chavez’s Death Lights Up Twitter With Rumors, Recriminations, Remembrances

Hugo Chavez died yesterday , after a two-year battle with cancer. As befits the death of anyone notable, Twitter rapidly filled up with tributes and comments about the Venezuelan populist ruler, from the famous and the not so well-known.

Chavez himself had over four million followers on Twitter.

His last tweet, on February 18, stated this: “I am holding Jesus close, and trust my doctors and nurses. Onward to victory!! We will overcome!!!

Sigo aferrado a Cristo y confiado en mis médicos y enfermeras. Hasta la victoria siempre!! Viviremos y venceremos!!! — Hugo Chávez Frías (@chavezcandanga) February 18, 2013



For any of you who weren’t sure of his political dogma, then this might have made things a little clearer.

You don’t have to be a Marxist to mourn Hugo #Chavez, but it helps. — Nein. (@NeinQuarterly) March 6, 2013

One of nuclear warfare’s most famous sons, AQ Khan, eulogised El Comandante’s passing with a swipe at the U.S.