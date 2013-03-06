Marissa Mayer’s Axing Of Work-From-Home Policy Meant To Be Yahoo Morale Booster

More light is being shed on Marissa Mayer ‘s decision to ax working from home at Yahoo. The New York Times today has details on why the former Googler decided to implement the policy, claiming it is an attempt to boost morale at the sickly Internet giant.

The move has its roots in several issues, says the report, with the 200 employees who work full-time from home at the center of it. One of Mayer’s aims is to make the firm feel more youthful than the bloated behemoth it has become. She has already installed a free cafeteria in an attempt to entice employees back on campus and, say insiders, the move has drawn crowds of people. I’ll have a Tofu burger with a side order of collaboration, please.

Yahoo’s change of policy 10 days ago set off an Internet-wide debate, with people arguing the pros and cons of the move. The firm was forced to issue a statement saying that the move was “right for Yahoo right now.”

And, as a sign that Mayer is not alone in thinking that working from home is a retrospective policy, Best Buy has also reversed its own work-from-home policy.

[Image by Flickr user peru, lili, eta marije]