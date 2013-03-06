Facebook Overhauling News Feeds To Foreground Instagram, Spotify, Rdio, More: Report

Facebook appears poised to overhaul its messy news feed, making it easier for users to filter. The filters will emphasize parts of the feed, like photos from Facebook or Instagram or a music feed. Photos will also be bigger on both the website and mobile site.

Facebook’s filtered music feed could be the most prominent change, as it would bring tighter integration with Spotify or Rdio and Facebook’s social systems, with current track info being shared to friends. There’s also said to be concert data and album releases. This may be a not-so-indirect assault on the newly revamped Myspace, leveraging Facebook’s bigger social networking muscles and enormous user base. It’s also a play to make more money, as TechCrunch has said that ad images will be “more vivid,” and, thus, more clickable.

Facebook has a press event scheduled for 10 a.m. Pacific Time Thursday.

[Image: Flickr user Coletivo Mambembe]