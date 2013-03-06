Carrie Fisher Will Play Princess Leia–Again–In The New Star Wars Movie

Carrie Fisher is to appear in the new movie in the Star Wars franchise. The actor, who played Princess Leia in the first three George Lucas films, confirmed the news with a simple “Yes,” in a Q&A with Palm Beach Illustrated .

Asked to describe how George Lucas’ sole female part with any lines–bar two–would probably be today, Fisher, no stranger to wit, said this:

“Elderly. She’s in an intergalactic old folks’ home [laughs]. I just think she would be just like she was before, only slower and less inclined to be up for the big battle.”

The marketing clout of Star Wars has been used by everyone from Adidas to Angry Birds. Last year Lucasfilm, George Lucas’s production house, was bought up by Disney for just over $4 billion.

[Image by Flickr user istolethetv]