Got A Great Idea For An App? Have Someone Else Bring It To Market

Should they recruit, hire, and attempt to manage a technical team, or,

Seek outside technical assistance? If they seek outside assistance, how do they decide who to work with?

One entrepreneur I interviewed said early on, he thought he needed to find “a guy” (though I’m certain gender was not actually important) to help him bring his idea to life. But, as he thought about it more, he realized he needed a team, as he felt it was unlikely he could find “a guy” with sufficient expertise to help with ideation, incubation, development, testing, and deployment.

Years of experience developing and/or helping companies deploy business applications has taught me that (a) business people rarely know how to communicate effectively and efficiently with application developers, and, (b) the vast majority of application developers aren’t particularly adept at communicating with business people. Google Translate is of no assistance here.

If you are an entrepreneur with no experience defining the requirements for and leading the effort to build a new application, you are at a tremendous disadvantage trying to connect the dots between your dream and your application. And, of course, the entrepreneur’s valuable time and money is consumed on the road to what will ultimately mean marketplace success or failure. Mind you, the failure rate is on the order of 95% or more.

Some entrepreneurs are bootstrapping their companies with very limited capital while others have deeper pockets. The bootstrappers may have no contacts when they begin the process of finding assistance whereas companies that have angel or venture capital funding are more likely to be connected to trusted resources.

I’ve noticed a trend: Companies supporting entrepreneurs with developing applications are branching out to develop their own mobile and web applications, deepening their experience and expertise and positioning them to act, not just as application developers, but more as strategic development partners. As my mentor Dr. Alan Weiss says: “I’ve often used a ski instructor analogy to support my philosophy that someone you ask for advice should have a successful history of doing what you want to do. The instructor should be a few yards ahead of you on the slopes, demonstrating the moves as you follow, not in the chalet sipping brandy telling you what to do when you get off the lift.”

Two such companies engaged in this trend are Mokriya and Reliable Coders. Both firms help entrepreneurs with ideation, incubation, development, testing and deployment across the full software development lifecycle. Both companies also have released innovative applications.