World’s First 3D Printing Pen Gets $2 Million Through Kickstarter

A Kickstarter campaign to fund the development of the world’s first 3D printing pen has already raised $2 million from over 23,000 supporters, and there’s still three weeks to go.
Boston-based company WobbleWorks raised $1.3 million in the first three days of its Kickstarter campaign, The Next Web reports. The original funding request from the company? $30,000.
Dubbed the 3Doodler, the pen will allow users to draw mid-air and create 3D versions of their doodles and ideas. WobbleWorks expects the pen to be priced around $75, and it hopes to start shipping in September.
[Image courtesy of flickr user steve loya]