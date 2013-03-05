Jon Stewart Is Taking A Summer Vacation

Can The Daily Show be The Daily Show without Jon Stewart ? Viewers are about to find out: Starting this summer, Comedy Central viewers can expect to hear (temporarily) “Welcome to the Daily Show … with John Oliver.” The Daily Show regular is taking over for Stewart for eight weeks of original shows while Stewart takes a 12-week sabbatical to direct Rosewater. Rosewater is a movie about BBC journalist Maziar Bahari, who was held in an Iranian prison for 118 days.

The movie, which is based on Bahari’s 2011 book “Then They Came for Me: A Family’s Story of Love, Captivity and Survival”, is a long stretch for Stewart from his regular spot behind the anchor desk he’s occupied since 1999. But the comedian, who wrote the Rosewater script, has oft ventured out from the comedic host spot to use his position as an activist for causes he seems to believe strongly in.

As USA Today points out, one piece of evidence used against Bahari by Iranian authorities was his appearance on The Daily Show.

