How Does Your Commute Compare To Those Around The Country? A New Map Can Tell You

So you think you’ve got the worst commute ? Well now there’s a cool new map where you can test your commute time against that of everyone else in the nation.

WNYC, NPR’s local New York station, has used new census data to create an interactive commute map. The average travel time to work in the U.S. is 25.4 minutes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Regions with the longest commutes to and from work each day are Puerto Rico, New York, Maryland and New Jersey, where more than 14% of residents spend at least two hours each weekday commuting.

So how does your daily commute compare?



[Image courtesy of flickr user Guru Sno Studios]