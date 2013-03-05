Jawbone, Fitbit, Adidas: How Nike Responds To Competitive Threats

Nike had been working on the FuelBand , its sleek electronic activity tracker , for close to two years when design startup Jawbone launched its Up competitor . Sure, the company had known about Up since Jawbone CEO Hosain Rahman announced the device at TED, but hitting the market before Nike was a potentially worrisome prospect. “There was a moment like, ‘Wow, they shipped it.’ We knew the space was ripe for more players,” says one source intimately involved with the FuelBand’s development. “When it was available, we all got one and tried it out.”

Then something remarkable happened. Customers complained of product inconsistencies and poor battery life, and Jawbone quickly issued a recall. “It flopped,” the source says. “At that point, we felt like, ‘All right, the door is still open for us.’ On the other hand, I’m not going to laugh at them because the same thing could happen to us.”

The insight, learned during my extensive reporting for our recent profile of Nike, which Fast Company just named as the world’s Most Innovative Company, sheds light on how much attention Nike pays to its competitors. The company can’t afford to act any other way. Big-name competitors like Adidas and upstarts like Jawbone and Fitbit are forever threatening disruption, especially in the quantified-self space. This week, for example, it was reported that Fitbit is looking to raise $30 million of fresh capital at a $300 million valuation. Just months ago, Jawbone relaunched Up, and Under Armour unveiled its Armour39 fitness band in late January. Despite the increasingly crowded market, Nike has managed to stay above the fray while still keeping a close eye on its competitors.

“I would say that the distance between Nike and our competition is a lot less than the distance between Nike and our potential,” says Nike CEO Mark Parker, summarizing the company’s strategy. “It’s easy to feel good when you’re comparing yourself to somebody that frankly is not a great standard. I’m not dissing the competition or anything, but, well, I’ll just say that our potential is just so much greater.”





At various points throughout my reporting, I heard a similar refrain. As Stefan Olander, VP of Nike’s Digital Sport group, which oversaw the FuelBand’s development, told me, “We don’t really look to [our] competition for ideas–and I don’t mean that in an arrogant way.”

But the truth is, like any company trying to survive a competitive landscape, keeping track of rivals is part of the game. Even Olander later acknowledged this was an unavoidable part of the creative process. “Every single person in Digital Sport would go out during the week, and buy whatever new fitness app or gadget had come out–be it headphones or a running watch–and then try it,” he explained. “We’d go out for a run or workout for an hour; come back; then have a session where we all set up [the devices] together. So if I brought in a new running watch, I’d go, ‘All right, here’s the screen; let’s download the software; unpack it; and so forth.’ We would see the pain points in the experience and see some things that were done pretty good.”

Olander says the team would meet every Wednesday morning to review pain points together. “We’d do the same thing with our own products,” he says.