fMRI Scan Detects Mental Pictures

Scientists are now one step closer to reading human minds with machines. A new Cornell University study successfully used fMRI machines to detect mental pictures of other people. “When we looked at our data, we were shocked that we could successfully decode who our participants were thinking about based on their brain activity,” said Cornell neuroscientist Nathan Spreng. In the study, 19 young adults were asked to visualize four people who differed in key personality traits participating in unique scenarios while receiving functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans. The scans successfully captured unique patterns of brain activity in the test subjects keyed to each of the four personalities.