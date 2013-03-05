Google To Launch Competitor To Amazon Prime

There have been rumors about a Google delivery service for a while, but apparently the search giant is now primed to launch its own, cheaper facsimile of Amazon Prime. Called Google Shopping Express, the same-day delivery service will cost about $64 to $69, some $10 to $15 cheaper than Amazon Prime, according to TechCrunch.
The service is reportedly being headed by Google e-commerce product manager Tom Fallows. Google recently bought Channel Intelligence, a provider of technology to companies to enable customers to buy their products online, and BufferBox, which allows businesses to drop off packages at a location where customers can pick them up.
[Photo courtesy of Flickr user brianjmatis]