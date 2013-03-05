Baidu Launches English-language Antivirus Software

Will international customers use antivirus software from a Chinese company? China-based Internet powerhouse Baidu is betting they will–the company’s new English-language Baidu Antivirus 2013 launched today. The free Windows product uses a mixture of desktop and cloud security functions, says Kevin Chen of the Motley Fool. Although Baidu is largely unknown to North American users, the “Chinese Google” boasts impressive name recognition in Asian markets.
Baidu was named to Fast Company‘s Fast 50 in 2008 and is also targeting the African market with a smartphone browser launched in partnership with France Telecom.