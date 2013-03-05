FBI Seeking Leads For JFK Airport Mystery Drone

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a request earlier today for public assistance in spotting a rogue drone in New York. An Alitalia pilot told Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials that he spotted a small unmanned drone in his airplane’s flight path over Brooklyn on Monday afternoon (it wasn’t us, we swear). “The FBI is asking anyone with information about the unmanned aircraft or the operator to contact us,” said agent John Giacalone in a press release. “Our paramount concern is the safety of aircraft passengers and crew.”