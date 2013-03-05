Packing Your Bags? Moveline expanding across the country

A recent TechStars NYC startup that helps people who are moving compare prices is about to expand across the country. Beginning Wednesday, Moveline, which operates like the travel site Kayak for those going through the always arduous process of relocating, will start serving all long distance moves in the U.S., from any city to any other city. It will also start offering local moves in 11 new cities including San Francisco, Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago, Portland, Phoenix and Denver.