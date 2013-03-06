Must-Have Apps To Make The Most Of SXSW

Since founding Speek , I’ve been attending more and more conferences. I’m not a “conference ho” or anything, but I do like to get to at least a few each year.

At a minimum, I typically make it a point to hit SXSW and a few other events. I find it advantageous to quickly absorb what’s new and emerging as well as to make some new contacts while I’m there.

This year I decided to check out CES for the first time. It was fairly last-minute and I didn’t have as much time to research what I wanted to see in advance or to coordinate with all of the people I wanted to see while there. Plus, it was absolutely the largest conference I had ever seen and completely nuts. I was left to rely on a slew of mobile apps to make the most of the trip.

Here are some of the apps I came to rely on and which helped me to avoid going all Hunter S. Thompson while in Vegas.

Highlight

Highlight runs in the background on your phone and tells you when interesting people are nearby. If you’re at an interesting tech conference, it quickly becomes completely addictive. I first used it at South By Southwest 2012 and ended up uninstalling it because it just completely drained my battery. I decided to give it another shot at CES 2013, and again found it extremely useful–even using it to stalk Robert Scoble at one point (to no avail…yet).

CardMunch