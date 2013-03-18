From The Editor: The Answer Is Yes

Ari Emanuel is perhaps the most powerful single figure in Hollywood. Known for his blunt candor, the co-CEO of talent agency William Morris Endeavor (immortalized by the character Ari Gold in HBO’s Entourage) insists that the traditional media business is still great, spectacular even. “Are you asking if we like money?” he shoots back at one point, during a conversation alongside co-CEO Patrick Whitesell. “Is that the question? Are you in Hollywood?”

Despite digital disruption that has roiled much of American business, the great gravy train of movies and TV has insulated Hollywood’s stars, agents, and studios. But change is also washing over L.A.–and sending ripples across entertainment media. As Nicole LaPorte writes in “The Rebels Saving Hollywood,” a rising cohort of tech-leaning leaders are rethinking creative models and rethinking business.

WME’s Emanuel and Whitesell are, surprisingly enough, part of this movement. They are investing in this vision of the future, even selling off 31% of their company to help fund their adventures. (Talk about risk.) So is the old Hollywood really as strong as they claim?

Or are the roots being shaken by a YouTube-led tech invasion?

The answer is yes.

We frame several other compelling questions within this issue: Is Apple’s run of innovation imperiled, or does the company still have unprecedented strength (“What You Don’t Know About Apple”)? Is Yahoo too far behind Facebook to ever catch up in a social media era, or has it identified a new way to excel–pursuing “the interest graph” rather than “the social graph”–that can catapult it forward (“Exposing Yahoo’s Strategy”)? Is Kickstarter a revolutionary business that’s changing expectations for fundraising across the economy, or is it an artiste’s precious creation, rejecting the market demand it has created (“Kickstarter Can Fund Your Dreams”)?

The answers: Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.